Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol Starrer Takes Low Opening, Earns ₹5.75 Crore

Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection |

Rajkumar Santoshi's Batwara 1947, starring Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, and Karan Deol, was released on Friday. The movie has received mixed-to-positive reviews; however, it has failed to take a good opening at the box office.

According to Sacnilk, Batwara 1947 collected Rs. 5.75 crore net in India on its first day, which is shockingly a very low number. The worldwide gross collection of the film is Rs. 8.34 crore. The Aamir Khan production venture should have opened to a double-digit number.

Awarapan 2 Vs Batwara 1947

Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947 clashed at the box office, and the former has taken a bumper opening of Rs. 21 crore. So, clearly, on the first day, the Emraan Hashmi starrer has won the box office battle.

Batwara 1947 Budget

While the makers have not yet revealed the budget of the movie, reportedly, Batwara 1947 is made on a budget of Rs. 120 crore. So, an opening of Rs. 5.75 crore is surely very disappointing. The movie needs to show a miraculous jump at the box office on Saturday and Sunday to collect a respectable amount during its first weekend.

Batwara 1947 Review

When it comes to reviews, overall, Batwara 1947 has received a better response than Awarapan 2.

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the Sunny Deol starrer 2.5 stars and wrote, "Batwara 1947 has all the ingredients of an emotional Partition drama - action, family drama, patriotism, emotions and a strong central conflict. The performances, especially by Sunny Deol and Shabana Azmi, keep the film going. But the film doesn't quite reach its full potential. The second half could have been tighter, the dialogues sharper and some of the heroism and action less dramatic. There are definitely moments that will make you emotional, but overall, Batwara 1947 remains an average watch despite having a powerful story at its core."