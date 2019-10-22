Salman Khan introduces Saiee Manjrekar in new 'Dabangg 3' promo

In keeping with the excitement, Chulbul Robinhood Pandey introduced Khushi to the audience, played by debutante Saiee M Manjrekar, a new addition to the beloved cast of Dabangg. To give a befitting introduction to Khushi, the makers shared a motion poster where Chulbul Panday is walking over and introducing Saiee as Khushi, an innocent and beautiful person as her picture comes into focus.

Chulbul’s one-liner where he mentions that “Inki Khushi Ke Liye Hum Kisi Ko Bhi Dukhi Kar Sakte Hain” has caught attention and everyone is wondering who the new lady in Chulbul’s life is.

Earlier, posters of Chulbul Pandey, Rajjo, and Balli, the villain of Dabangg 3, have received a tremendous response. The addition of Saiee to the cast has indeed added a lot more excitement and intrigue around the film. Let’s wait and see how the plot unfolds, the audiences are eagerly waiting to see the trailer of the film which will be launched at a grand event on 23rd October.