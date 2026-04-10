Salman Khan Gets Angry After Fan Keeps Hand On His Shoulder While Posing For Picture At Jamnagar Airport - Watch Viral Video

Salman Khan Gets Angry At Fan | Instagram

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan went to Jamnagar to attend the birthday celebrations of Anant Ambani. He was accompanied by his sister Arpita and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. At the airport, fans wanted to click pictures with him, and the actor was happily posing with them. But a fan made Salman angry, as he kept his hand on the actor's shoulder.

In the video, we can see that, after the fan keeps his hand on Salman's shoulder, the actor reacts immediately, and his security guards take the fan away. However, later, the Dabangg actor smiles and poses with a kid for a picture. Watch the video below...

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Netizens React To Salman Khan's Angry Video

Reacting to the video, a netizen commented, "Haath toh aise rakh raha hai jaise uska bachpan ka dost ho (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "Gussa aker ekdum control Good (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "Tight security mei tuje photo ki permission mili or tu hath rakra lalach buri cheez hai (sic)." Check out the comments below...

This video of Salman, once again, raises the question of how fans should behave when they meet their favourite stars.

Salman Khan's Birthday Wish For Anant Ambani

Meanwhile, apart from attending the celebrations in Jamnagar, Salman also posted a birthday wish for Anant. He shared a couple of pictures with Anant on Instagram and wrote, "Happy birthday to the most selfless, kindest human and an inspiration to many … my younger brother Anant (sic)."

The actor later shared another picture, in which Anant is seen carrying him on his back. Salman captioned the post as, "Ye baat suno agar yaadasht kamzor ho toh likh lo… yeh aadmi desh ko bhi uthaega … long live my younger brother Anant… dil aur dimaag ka Ambani Anant Aaaaambaniiiiiiii pure soul (sic)."

Salman Khan Upcoming Movies

On the work front, Salman currently has two films lined up. He will next be seen in Maatrubhumi, and also has a movie with director Vamshi Paidipally, which stars Nayanthara as the female lead.