Rajpal Yadav Thanks Salman Khan For Support After Journo Saurabh Dwivedi Mocked Him At Mumbai Event: 'Aap Bade Bhai Ki Tarah...'

Actor Rajpal Yadav thanked superstar Salman Khan for publicly supporting him after a remark made by journalist Saurabh Dwivedi during a recent event sparked criticism online. The controversy began after Yadav attended an award show on April 5, where Dwivedi made a light-hearted comment about the actor’s Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case during a live interaction.

In the exchange, the journalist jokingly suggested that regardless of fluctuations in the dollar rate, Yadav would still have to repay the loan he had taken. While the moment was treated as humour at the event, the clip later circulated on social media and drew criticism from several users, who felt the remark was inappropriate.

Amid the online backlash, Salman Khan came out in support of the actor and shared a message for him on X.

"Rajpal bhai aap 30 yrs se kaam kar rahe ho aur hum sabne aapko repeat kiya hai baar baar kyunki aap apna kaam jante ho aur ek value laate ho, kaam toh aapko bohot milega aur issi dollar rate pe milega aur milte rahega. Hakikat yeh hai .Aur yeh yaad rakhna ke kabhi kabhi flow mai kuch nikal aata hai, dena hi hai toh dimag mai rakho dil se kaam karo, dollar upar ho ya neeche kya farak padta hai dena toh India mai hi hai (sic)," Salman wrote.

Rajpal bhai aap 30 yrs se kaam kar rahe ho aur hum sabne aapko repeat kiya hai baar baar kyunki aap apna kaam jante ho aur ek value laate ho , kaam toh aapko bohot milega aur issi dollar rate pe milega aur milte rahega . Hakikat yeh hai .

Aur yeh yaad rakhna ke kabhi kabhi flow… pic.twitter.com/CzE86CCYXH — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 7, 2026

Reacting to the message, Yadav expressed gratitude for the support and acknowledged the superstar’s encouragement.

"Bhai, mere 30 saal ke safar ko sarahne ke liye bahut-bahut shukriya. Aap hamesha ek bade bhai ki tarah raasta dikhate aaye hain. Love you, Bhai, Naman."

Meanwhile, Yadav also addressed the controversy in a video shared on Instagram on April 7, where he defended Dwivedi. The actor explained that the remark was part of a skit performed during the event.

According to Yadav, the segment involved him, Dwivedi and comedian Zakir Khan discussing several global issues such as ongoing wars and economic fluctuations. He said the idea was to highlight how such developments ultimately affect ordinary people, including through financial challenges and cheque bounce cases.