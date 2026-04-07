'Aapke Liye Samman...': Journalist Saurabh Dwivedi Reacts After Being Slammed For Taking A Dig At Rajpal Yadav Over Cheque Bounce Case

Journalist Saurabh Dwivedi reacted after facing criticism on social media over a remark he made about Bollywood actor-comedian Rajpal Yadav during an award show in Mumbai. The controversy began after Yadav attended the event on April 5, where Dwivedi brought up the actor’s cheque bounce case in a light-hearted manner during a live interaction.

The moment drew laughter from the audience present at the venue, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. However, when clips of the exchange began circulating online, several social media users criticised the journalist for referencing the actor’s legal troubles.

Yadav has been in the news for the past few months after surrendering at Tihar Jail in connection with a Rs 9 crore debt and cheque bounce case.

Amid the online backlash, Dwivedi responded in the comments section of a video shared by the actor on social media. Expressing his respect for Yadav, he wrote, "भाई आपके लिए खूब सम्मान और स्नेह (Brother, I have great respect and affection for you)."

Soon after, Yadav also addressed the controversy in a video posted on his Instagram account, urging people not to target the journalist. The actor explained that the remark was part of a skit performed during the event.

According to Yadav, the segment involved him, Dwivedi and co-host Zakir Khan discussing several global and social issues. The actor said they spoke about ongoing wars, economic instability and how such developments ultimately impact ordinary people, including through financial difficulties and cheque bounce cases.

"Is par poori duniya ke liye ek general sa skit banane ka prayaas kiya. Kabhi-kabhi filmon mein bhi hota hai ki hum scene design karte hain, lekin uska meaning audience tak sahi tareeke se pahunch nahi paata. Yeh cinema hai!," added Yadav.

The actor also described Dwivedi and Zakir Khan as younger brothers who have always shown him respect. Calling them his “jigar ke tukde,” Yadav said artists, journalists and writers are closely connected to one another.

"Aur Saurav ne toh humaare sammaan mein poori audience ke saamne auditorium mein khade hoke taaliyan bajayi. Dhanyavaad Saurav. Please, please Saurabh ki ninda karke ya ulti-seedhi baatein karke uska dil mat dukhaiye. Saurabh ka dil dukhana matlab mera dil dukhana hai. I love Saurabh, I love Zakir. I am here because of you guys," said Yadav.

Meanwhile, actor Salman Khan also came out in support of Yadav earlier in the day.