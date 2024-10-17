 Salman Khan Drove Rashly On Footpath During Bandhan Shoot, Was Caught By Cops: Aasif Sheikh
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSalman Khan Drove Rashly On Footpath During Bandhan Shoot, Was Caught By Cops: Aasif Sheikh

Salman Khan Drove Rashly On Footpath During Bandhan Shoot, Was Caught By Cops: Aasif Sheikh

Aasif also shared another incident from the sets of Auzaar when the superstar rashly drove the brand new car of Aasif's friend in Hyderabad

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 08:18 PM IST
article-image

Actor Aasif Sheikh, who has become a household name with the sitcom 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!', recalled the time when he shot with Salman Khan for the 1998 film Bandhan, and how the superstar would drive his car rashly just to have fun. He also revealed that the actor was caught by the cops for rash driving, but he managed to get away with it.

Sheikh told Lallantop how he shared a brotherly bond with Salman, thanks to the number of films they have worked in together. "We were shooting for Bandhan and both of us were quite young and enthusiastic at that time. I remember he once made me sit next to him in his Esteem car, and drove rashly all over the place -- on the footpath, on the roads..." he shared.

He went on to say, "I warned him that we will get caught. But he said, 'Pakde jayenge toh yaar Salman Khan hai, ghabrao mat!' And we did get caught eventually. A traffic cop pulled us over and Salman rolled down the car window, thinking the cop will spare him. But the cop actually did not recognise him!"

Read Also
Salman Khan To Continue Sikandar Shoot With Beefed Up Security Amid Threats From Lawrence Bishnoi...
article-image

Aasif added that he jokingly suggested Salman to take his shirt off, then maybe the cop will recognise him.

FPJ Shorts
'BEST Power Station To Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Market': Aaditya Thackeray Alleges CM Eknath Shinde Selling Off Key Mumbai Properties
'BEST Power Station To Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Market': Aaditya Thackeray Alleges CM Eknath Shinde Selling Off Key Mumbai Properties
Mumbai: FIR Filed Against Fake Doctor For Running Clinic In Kandivali Without Valid Medical Degree For Past 7 Years
Mumbai: FIR Filed Against Fake Doctor For Running Clinic In Kandivali Without Valid Medical Degree For Past 7 Years
Mumbai: Airport Customs Seizes Smuggled Gold Worth Over ₹2 Crore In Past 2 Days
Mumbai: Airport Customs Seizes Smuggled Gold Worth Over ₹2 Crore In Past 2 Days
Navi Mumbai Police Arrest Notorious Shooter Sukha, Key Suspect In Salman Khan Assassination Plot
Navi Mumbai Police Arrest Notorious Shooter Sukha, Key Suspect In Salman Khan Assassination Plot

The actor also shared another similar incident from the sets of Auzaar when the superstar rashly drove the brand new car of Aasif's friend in Hyderabad.

It is to be noted that in 2002, Salman was accused of killing a person and injuring three others sleeping on a footpath in Mumbai with his car. In 2015, he was acquitted in the hit-and-run case due to 'lack of evidence'.

Read Also
Salman Khan's Ex-GF Somy Ali Says She Wants To Have A Chat With Lawrence Bishnoi: 'Mobile Number De...
article-image

Salman and Aasif's collaboration goes a long way and they have worked in a number of films together, including Karan Arjun, Auzaar, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Bharat, and the latest one being Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'We Are Heartbroken': Liam Payne's Family Issues Official Statement After Singer Dies At 31

'We Are Heartbroken': Liam Payne's Family Issues Official Statement After Singer Dies At 31

Unstoppable With NBK Season 4 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Nandamuri Balakrishna's Show

Unstoppable With NBK Season 4 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Nandamuri Balakrishna's Show

Salman Khan Drove Rashly On Footpath During Bandhan Shoot, Was Caught By Cops: Aasif Sheikh

Salman Khan Drove Rashly On Footpath During Bandhan Shoot, Was Caught By Cops: Aasif Sheikh

'Apni Shakal Dekho': Sonnalli Seygall SLAMS Netizens Questioning 9-Year Age Gap With Husband Ashesh...

'Apni Shakal Dekho': Sonnalli Seygall SLAMS Netizens Questioning 9-Year Age Gap With Husband Ashesh...

Sunny Deol Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films Of The Actor On OTT

Sunny Deol Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films Of The Actor On OTT