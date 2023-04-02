Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan clicked in same frame at Ambanis' Mumbai event, photo goes viral

Nita Ambani's cultural centre (NMACC) launch event was nothing short of a star-studded affair. The event saw a host of Indian and international celebs walking in and making heads turn with their fashionably best foot forward. Day 2 of the event was even bigger with the arrival of Hollywood stars like Zendaya, Tom Holland, and Penelope Cruz.

The four stars – Zendaya, Tom Holland, Penelope Cruz, and Gigi Hadid – made sure to pose together, creating a picture that is too star-studded to be missed. This was just the beginning of the many surprises the event had in store for the guests.

All eyes on Salman-Aishwarya

Spiderman co-stars Zendaya and Tom Holland had a fan moment with Bollywood's Karan Arjun, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan. The four stars were seen posing together, giving fans a picture to remember.

But, that’s not all. Eagle-eyed netizens spotted Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the frame. Though her face wasn't visible as she was facing the other side, her outfit and the presence of Aaradhya were a dead giveaway.

Soon this photo featuring Salman Khan and Aishwarya in one frame went viral on the internet, receiving huge comments from Twitter users.

Netizens react to the viral photo

Twitterati is berserk after spotting the duo in one photograph. A user shared the photo and wrote, “multiverse of madness omg.”

Another user commented, “srk, tom, zendaya, salman and aishwarya at the back... the ambanis truly making the impossible happen,”

“This is so random, oh god,” a third user wrote.

Zendaya's impressive appearance

One of the highlights of the event was Zendaya donning a saree, leaving everyone impressed with her grace and elegance. It was after her arrival that Spiderman co-star Tom Holland walked in, much to the delight of fans.

The event was graced by a host of other celebs, including Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, and many more. The cultural centre is sure to be a hub for artists, performers, and cultural enthusiasts alike, with the grand launch being a fitting tribute to the vision and hard work put in by Nita Mukesh Ambani.

All in all, the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre was a grand success, with its star-studded guest list and breathtaking performances. The event marked a new chapter in India's cultural landscape and is sure to be remembered for years to come.