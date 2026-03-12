Salim Khan Health Update: Arbaaz Khan Reveals His Father Will Be Discharged From The Hospital 'Soon'

Salim Khan Health Update | Instagram

Veteran writer and Salman Khan's father, Salim Khan, was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on February 17, 2026. He is currently in the hospital, and on Wednesday, his son and actor Arbaaz Khan shared a health update of his father, and revealed that the writer will be discharged soon.

According to a report in NDTV, Arbaaz, who attended an iftar party on Wednesday, while talking about his father, told the reporters, "He's better now, he's improving." When the actor was asked about the discharge, he said, "Soon."

Salim Khan, who is 90 years old, was admitted to the hospital following a brain haemorrhage. He underwent surgery after being admitted.

A doctor from Lilavati Hospital spoke to the media last month and said, "We needed to carry out investigations, and today we performed a minor procedure. The procedure performed was a DCA by a neurosurgeon and been accomplished successfully. He is fine and stable and has been shifted to the ICU. By tomorrow, he will be taken off the ventilator. He is doing quite well. Age is a factor, we understand."

Bollywood Celebrities Share Health Update Of Salim Khan

While the Khan family has not yet shared any official statement about Salim Khan's health, many Bollywood celebrities like Aamir Khan, Daisy Shah, Javed Akhtar, and others have been sharing health update of the veteran writer.

A few days ago, Aamir at an event while talking to the media had said, "Main Salim sahab se milne gaya tha, Hum sab dua kar rahe hai ke woh jaldi se achche hojaye. Woh ICU mein the, toh main unse personally nahi mil paaya, lekin main unki family ke saath mein baitha tha. Aur jo mujhe Alvira ji bata rahi hai har roz ke unki health improve ho rahi hai aur hum sab prathana aur dua kar rahe hai ki jald se jald woh ghar aajaye aur unki sehat wapis aajaye (sic)."