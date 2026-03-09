Salim Khan Stable, Likely To Be Discharged This Week From Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital

Veteran screenwriter and Salman Khan's father Salim Khan is reportedly recovering well after being admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai nearly two weeks ago and will be discharged soon.

According to journalist Vickey Lalwani, the 88-year-old writer was hospitalised after doctors detected a brain clot. Medical treatment was administered during his stay, and his condition has now improved. If his recovery continues as expected, Salim Khan is likely to be discharged from the hospital within the next three to four days.

The development has reportedly brought relief to the Khan family, including his son, actor Salman. The journalist also stated in his Instagram post that the past few days were challenging, but his health has shown steady progress under medical supervision.

A team of specialists at Lilavati Hospital has been closely monitoring the veteran writer since his admission. The clot was treated during his hospital stay, and doctors are said to be satisfied with his recovery so far.

Family members have remained by his side during the treatment period, while well-wishers and fans across the country have been sending prayers for his speedy recovery.

With his condition improving, the family is now hopeful that Salim Khan will be able to return home later this week if doctors give the final clearance.

On February 26, actor Aamir Khan, at an event, gave an update on Salim Khan's health. The actor revealed that when he had gone to meet the writer, he was in the ICU.

Aamir said, "I went to meet Salim Sahib. We are all praying for his speedy recovery. He was in the ICU, so I couldn't meet him in person, but I sat with his family."

The actor further added, "From what Alvira ji is telling me, his health is improving every day, and we are all praying that he comes home as soon as possible and his health gets better."

Salim Khan was admitted to the hospital on February 17, 2026. Soon, the whole Khan family rushed to the hospital to be with him.