Saiyami Kher On Paralympics 2024:

Saiyami Kher |

The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games is taking place from August 28 to September 8. This is the 17th edition of the Paralympic Games for differently-abled athletes and features India’s largest-ever contingent, comprising 84 athletes competing across 12 sports. With the Indian team participating in three new sports—para-cycling, para-rowing, and blind judo—it’s an exciting new era we find ourselves in.

One of the personalities rooting for them is actor Saiyami Kher, who played a cricketer in Ghoomer (2023) that loses her right arm in an accident. But is she supporting anyone in particular? “All of them, of course! I am certain our athletes will bring back many medals. I’m rooting for Palak Kohli (a para-badminton athlete) in particular because I know her personally, have spent a lot of time with her, and played with her. She’s such a hardworking, free-spirited, lovely girl,” Saiyami told us.

Palak Kohli |

Through her experience in Ghoomer, Saiyami also realised many things about specially-abled sportspersons.

“I had the honour to spend a lot of time with a few athletes and speak to them at length. They are athletes who do not want any pity. They have more tenacity and will than anyone I have seen. So the biggest learning was that they want to be treated like any other athlete. My best compliments post-Ghoomer were from a bunch of para-athletes who were in tears and said, ‘Thank you for just being so matter-of-fact and not over-dramatising or reminding us about our disability,’” she said.

Saiyami has just one simple message for all those competing at the Paralympics: “Everyone is a true champ. All the hard work and effort that they have been putting in is what they need to believe in. I’m cheering and whistling for them from far away.”