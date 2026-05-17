Saiyaara Star Aneet Padda's Shakti Shalini To Be PUSHED To 2027 To Avoid Clash With Shah Rukh Khan Starrer King?

Aneet Padda's Shakti Shalini eyes 2027 release | Photo Via Instagram

Aneet Padda, who rose to immense popularity after starring in the 2025 film Saiyaara alongside debutant Ahaan Panday in her first leading role, is now gearing up for her second film, Shakti Shalini, as part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. The film is scheduled to release on December 24, 2026, setting up a massive box office clash with Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited film King, which is also slated to hit theatres on the same day. The possibility of two major films releasing together had already created huge excitement among moviegoers and trade analysts.

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Shakti Shalini To Avoid Clash With King?

However, according to recent report, the makers of Shakti Shalini are now considering postponing the film to 2027 to avoid a direct box office face-off with King.

According to a report in Mid-Day, Shakti Shalini has now entered the final leg of production, with the current outdoor schedule expected to continue through May. The team is reportedly aiming to wrap principal photography by the end of the month before shifting focus to post-production and VFX work. However, the makers are said to be in no hurry to lock the release date yet.

A source close to the film revealed, "The idea is to finish the film properly and then spend enough time on the VFX. If everything goes as planned, they're looking at a January 2027 release."

Official Confirmation Awaited

While there has been no official confirmation from the Shakti Shalini makers yet, the reported move is said to be a strategic decision aimed at giving the horror-comedy film a solo release window and maximising its theatrical potential.

Further, the report stated that the makers of Shakti Shalini are tentatively eyeing a release in the first half of January 2027, considering that Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War is scheduled to release on January 21.

The source further added that the final decision regarding the release date will reportedly be taken after the release of Cocktail 2, which is also being produced by Maddock Films