Aneet Padda Turns Schoolgirl For Shakti Shalini As She Shoots In Gwalior; BTS Video Goes Viral

Aneet Padda’s Shakti Shalini shoot goes viral | Photo Via Reddit

Aneet Padda, who made her breakthrough playing the lead in Mohit Suri's Saiyaara (2025) alongside debutant Ahaan Panday, became an overnight sensation with her remarkable performance and continues to remain a fan favourite. The actress will next be seen in Shakti Shalini, her second film as the leading lady in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe.

Aneet Padda Turns Schoolgirl For Shakti Shalini

Currently, the filming of Shakti Shalini is underway, and a behind-the-scenes video of the actress has gone viral. In the clip, she can be seen in a schoolgirl avatar, wearing a green uniform with two braids, as she shoots in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, with crew members walking alongside her.

Check out the video:

Aneet Padda's Grandfather Passes Away

Aneet recently lost her grandfather, who had been battling Alzheimer’s disease for a long time. Following his demise, the Saiyaara actress took to social media to share a monochrome picture of them holding hands, along with a heartfelt message expressing how deeply he meant to her.

She wrote, "The only love of my life. You were drifting away, but you didn’t forget makhan. You held on to love, even when you couldn’t hold on to memory. I will hold on to both. I will carry all our years together. I will be a good person. I will carry your jokes and repeat them every chance I get. I will carry your kindness and your light into every dark room. I will carry your stories and tell them to the world. I will carry your love, you taught me the purest, most unconditional kind."

Shakti Shalini is scheduled for release on December 24, 2026.