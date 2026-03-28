 Aneet Padda's Sister Reet Padda Makes Her Instagram Account Private After Facing Backlash For Calling Dhurandhar 'Propaganda'
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Aneet Padda's Sister Reet Padda Makes Her Instagram Account Private After Facing Backlash For Calling Dhurandhar 'Propaganda'

Aneet Padda's sister, Reet Padda, is facing criticism from netizens on social media after her post and comments about Dhurandhar, The Kashmir Files, and The Kerala Story went viral. Following the backlash, Reet has made her Instagram account private. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Saturday, March 28, 2026, 11:23 AM IST
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Aneet Padda-Reet Padda Controversy | Instagram

Saiyaara actress Aneet Padda and her sister Reet have landed in controversy after the latter's post and comments calling Dhurandhar, The Kerala Story and The Kashmir Files 'propaganda' went viral on social media. Netizens are slamming Reet, and are also targetting Aneet because of her sister's Instagram post and comments. Meanwhile, after facing the backlash, Reet has made her Instagram account private, and she has also deleted her display picture.

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Netizens React To Reet Padda Making Her Instagram Account Private

A lot of netizens have marked that Reet has made her account private. A netizen tweeted, "Meet Aneet Padda Sister Reet Padda who mocks Dhurandhar and Called it as propaganda movie 🧐 People on social media Troll and now she made her account private 🧐 Don't mess with Dhurandhar Fans (sic)."

Another X user claimed that Reet is dating a Pakistani guy, and even he has made his account private. The netizen tweeted, "Reet Padda and her pakistani boyfriend fazil ahmed both made their insta account private after backlash (sic)."

One more X user tweeted, "Reet padda has made her Insta account private after backlash for mocking Kashmiri hindu genocide. Reet is living in europe with her Pakistani BoyFriend and Apparently, Reet padda does not have nice relationship with her family and sister aneet padda: Sources (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Screenshots of Reet's comments explaining why Dhurandhar, The Kashmir Files, and The Kerala Story are propaganda have gone viral on social media. She has also criticised Priyanka Chopra for not speaking about Israel-Gaza war during the Oscars.

Well, till now, neither Reet nor Aneet has shared any statement regarding the controversy. However, because of Reet's post and comments even the Saiyaara actress is being trolled a lot on social media.

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Aneet Padda Upcoming Movies

Talking about Aneet's upcoming movies, the actress will next be seen in Maddock Films' Shakti Shalini, which is slated to hit the big screens during Christmas this year.

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