Saif Ali Khan Reveals Having Secret Instagram Account: 'Keep Promising To Delete It'

Have you ever wondered how despite not being on social media Saif Ali Khan passes his time and stays abreast with day-to-day happenings in and around the world? Well, it seems that the actor is secretly using social media. In an interview, the actor recently revealed that he has a secret Instagram account which he surfs through the day and that he enjoys the space.

Here's What Saif Ali Khan Stated

Speaking to Hindustan Times about it, he said, “I do have the Instagram app, and a secret account, too. I browse sometimes, but don’t enjoy it much. And every time I browse it for a little while, I keep promising to delete it and I end up not deleting it.”

His Thoughts About Social Media

Saif has spoken about social media on various occasions and expressed his opinions on the subject. The Adipurush actor feels that his choice to avoid social media platforms was not motivated by a desire to construct an online image and share his life, but rather by a lack of belief in them.

He shared, “I don’t want to get stuck in a position where I have to post other people’s things. I really enjoy the fact that nobody is really interested in asking me to promote something because they know that I’m not on social media. So, I get a lot of peace and quiet."

Saif feels that he has a social media account but that does not mean that one should expect him to be active or using it full time. He expressed, “It can be distracting and absorbing, and addictive as well.”

He likes the power that social media holds these days, and it gives a platform to express and communicate with anyone and everyone. In a fun way, he also revealed that he 'might join social media, who knows'.