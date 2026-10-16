Saif Ali Khan Opens Up About Kareena Kapoor's Nighttime Routine On Kapil Sharma Show: 'Humare Bedroom Mein...' - VIDEO

Saif Ali Khan shared a hilarious detail about his actress-wife Kareena Kapoor Khan’s love for desi ghee, leaving Kapil Sharma amused. In a promo for the upcoming episode of Kapil's Netflix show The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show, the couple can be seen exchanging playful remarks about their household’s generous use of ghee, including Kareena’s unusual nighttime routine.

Kareena and Saif will appear together on the comedy show for the first time. A promotional clip circulating on social media shows the actors dressed in traditional outfits as they chat with Kapil about Kareena’s glowing skin and the secret behind it.

When Kapil asked Kareena what she credited her glow to, she named desi ghee. Saif then joined the conversation, revealing just how much the ingredient is used at their home.

“Ghee hamare ghar mein bahut istemal hota hai," to this Kareena replied, "Bachche khate hain, hum khate hain."

Saif went on to joke about the amount of ghee that has been arriving at their house lately. “Aaj kal ghee aa raha hai bahut ghar par.” He then revealed that Kareena’s love for ghee goes beyond eating it, teasing her about her nighttime routine. “Main boloon, khate sirf nahi hain, ye apne pairon par ghisti hai raat ko,” he said.

Kareena responded with a question, clearly amused by her husband’s comment. “Usse kya neend aati hai?”

Saif delivered the punchline, describing the smell in their bedroom at night. “Kitni achchi romantic baat hai ki hamare bedroom mein dhaba jaise smell aa raha hai raat ko.”

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s First Joint Appearance on the Show

The upcoming episode marks the couple’s first joint appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show. Married since October 16, 2012, Kareena and Saif are often admired for their playful chemistry.

The episode featuring the couple is scheduled to stream on Netflix on Saturday, October 17, during the Navratri festivities.