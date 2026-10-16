Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan Wedding Anniversary: From 'Something Missing' To 'That's Perfect'; Nawab's Wish For His Begum Is Super Cute!

Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan Wedding Anniversary | Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan got married on October 16, 2012, so the couple is celebrating their 14th wedding anniversary today. While we expected that Bebo might share a post on social media, well, even Saif, who joined Instagram a few days ago, has shared a sweet anniversary post for his begum.

Saif shared multiple pictures, and the first photo that he shared had him posing alone. He captioned the picture as, "Almost perfect, but something is missing...." In the second picture, he was seen posing with Kareena, and he captioned it as, "There we go, that's perfect!!! Happy Anniversary love...❤️❤️❤️🥂🥂 (sic)."

Check out Saif Ali Khan's Anniversary Post Below...

Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes Saif Ali Khan

Kareena shared multiple pictures of her and Saif, and wrote, "Another year around the sun…Forever to go❤️🌈 @saifalikhanpataudi (sic)." In the comments, Saif replied, "I wonder what the moon thinks about all this... 😬 Happy anniversary love!!! (sic)."

Check out Kareena's post and Saif's comment below...

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's love story

Kareena and Saif started dating when they were shooting for Tashan, and at an event, the latter had happily confirmed that they were in a relationship. Also, Saif tattooed Kareena's name on his hand, and the pictures and videos of the same had gone viral at that time. After being in a relationship for four years, the couple tied the knot in 2012.

After two years of the wedding, the couple welcomed their first child together, Taimur Ali Khan, and in 2021, they were blessed with one more child, Jeh Ali Khan.

Saif and Kareena have been giving couple goals to their fans for the past many years.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan on The Great Indian Kapil Show

Saif and Kareena will be seen together on The Great Indian Kapil Show, and the episode will premiere on Saturday, October 17, 2026.