Sahiba Bali Says 'I'm Done, I Lost' After Facing Online Hate, Threat And Abuse, Clarifies Political Views: 'Not A BJP Supporter'

Actress and content creator Sahiba Bali spoke against online abuse and threats she received after resharing a post on her Instagram story questioning society's double standards towards women. The post drew a comparison between the worship of Goddess Durga and the police action against women who participated in recent protests against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

It questioned why feminine strength is revered in religious traditions but often becomes unacceptable when women display it in real life.

Following the repost, Sahiba faced a wave of online backlash. She shared screenshots of abusive comments and messages she received, including repeated messages that appeared to be intended to harass her.

In a note addressing the hostility, Sahiba said she was exhausted by the hatred directed at her and expressed concern about the consequences of speaking out against injustice.

"I heard a lot this year. For absolutely no reason. I don't support hatred of any kind. There might be narratives made which are manufactured - I address differences with compassion & not divide. I hope they can too. There's too much hate in this world. The cost of voicing injustice is danger to livelihood & safety. I honestly, am done. They won, I Iost. I'm sorry," she wrote.

Sahiba Bali On Political Views, Religion And Online Hate

In another post, Sahiba addressed the criticism she faces for expressing her opinions on politics and religion. She said that whether she chose to speak up or remain silent, she continued to face abuse.

“Jaatein jaatein yeh bata doon: Kuch Kahoon, toh gaali. Kuch naa bolun, toh gaali. Govt ke khilaaf dissent toh gaali. Govt ko praise, toh gaali [Before I leave, let me tell you this: If I say something, I get abused. If I stay silent, I get abused. If I dissent against the government, I get abused. If I praise the government, I get abused],” she wrote.

Clarifying her political position, Sahiba said she is not a supporter of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), although she considers former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee her favourite politician. She described the Congress party as a weak Opposition but acknowledged former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's contribution to India's economy around 1991.

She also expressed respect for the Supreme Court and the Chief Justice of India while making it clear that she does not support the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Although she previously supported the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi, she maintained that her voting decision would be based on her own judgment.

“My vote will decide that, not the abuses or fear from strangers,” she wrote.

Sahiba further stressed that Indian Muslims should not be treated as outsiders, asserting that they are as Indian as any other citizen. She also spoke about her personal religious beliefs, revealing that she wears a rudraksh for protection and visits a gurudwara to express gratitude.

"I don't hate anyone except criminals (yet). I think rapist deserve capital punishment. I think CJP is a pressure group - not anything more. I also think Delhi food is better than Bombay," Sahiba concluded.

Sahiba Bali is known for her work as a content creator and actor. She has appeared in films such as Laila Majnu, Amar Singh Chamkila and Dear Maya.