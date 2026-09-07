Sahiba Bali Reveals Missed Chance To Talk To 'Cute Boy' On London Flight After Denying Dating Arjun Kapoor; CJP's Abhijeet Dipke Likes Post

Sahiba Bali Misses Chance To Talk To 'Cute Guy' On Flight | Photo Via Instagram

Actress and content creator Sahiba Bali, who recently sparked dating rumours with actor Arjun Kapoor, has shared a glimpse of her journey to London. Sahiba had earlier denied the dating rumours surrounding her and Arjun.

Sahiba Bali Misses Chance To Talk To 'Cute Guy' On Flight

Recently, Sahiba took to social media to share her travel experience in a mini-vlog format. The video offered her followers glimpses of her journey, including her layover in Abu Dhabi, the food she enjoyed along the way and various moments from her trip.

However, it was one particular detail from her flight that caught attention. While recounting her journey, Sahiba mentioned spotting a “cute guy” during the flight. She revealed that she wanted to speak to him but unfortunately missed the chance to strike up a conversation.

Check it out:



Her post also caught the attention of CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, who liked the post.

Photo Via Instagram

Sahiba Bali On Arjun Kapoor Dating Rumours

Sahiba wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Don't believe everything," seemingly shutting down the dating buzz. She also included Arjun's popular track Locha-E-Ulfat from his 2014 film 2 States in the post, adding a playful touch to her response.

The rumours of Sahiba and Arjun dating began after they were spotted together at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London during the India vs England third ODI on July 19. The duo was seen enjoying the match while twinning in blue outfits, with several photos and videos of them quickly going viral on social media, fueling speculation about their relationship.



Sahiba Bali has appeared in several films and web series, including Laila Majnu and Amar Singh Chamkila.