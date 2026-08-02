'...Ditch Karne Ke Alava Bhi': Sahiba Bali’s Reply To Arjun Kapoor On Their Lord's Outing

Actor Arjun Kapoor and content creator-actress Sahiba Bali are once again grabbing attention on social media after their latest Instagram exchange. The light-hearted conversation comes weeks after the two were linked together following their appearance at London's iconic Lord's Cricket Ground.

For the unawares, dating rumours surrounding Arjun and Sahiba started after they were spotted watching the India vs England third ODI at Lord's on July 19. Photos and videos of the duo enjoying the match went viral, leading to speculation that they were dating.

Soon after, Sahiba addressed the rumours without directly commenting on them. Sharing a photo with Arjun on her Instagram story, she wrote, "Don't believe everything," seemingly dismissing the relationship speculation. She also added Arjun's popular song Locha-E-Ulfat from 2 States to the story.

Now, on August 1 (Saturday), Sahiba shared a fresh set of pictures from the cricket match on Instagram with the caption, "Lord of the kings 🏏." Arjun was quick to react in the comments, writing, "Made it to the post… lucky me."

Sahiba responded with a playful jab, saying, "2nd innings ditch karne ke alava bhi."

Keeping the banter going, Arjun replied, "Dhoni ka saath versus Sahiba ka saath… only 1 winner mate Dhoni ka saath versus Sahiba ka saath… only 1 winner mate."

Arjun Kapoor's Relationship Status

Arjun was previously in a long-term relationship with actress Malaika Arora. The two made their relationship public in 2018 and were often seen together at events and social gatherings. However, they reportedly ended their relationship in 2024 after several years together.

The couple frequently faced online trolling because of their nearly 12-year age difference, with Malaika being older than Arjun.

During the promotions of Singham Again in 2024, Arjun confirmed that he was single. When fans in the crowd chanted Malaika's name and asked about her in Marathi, the actor responded, "Nahi nahi abhi single hoon, relax karo."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun was last seen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi, alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh. The film released on February 21, 2025, but received a mixed-to-negative response from both audiences and critics. The actor is yet to officially announce his next project.