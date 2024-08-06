'Sabko Bula Liya Free Mein': Uorfi Javed LASHES OUT At Her Team As Paps Throng To Click Her In Mumbai (VIDEO)

Actress and social media sensation Uorfi Javed lost her cool on Tuesday morning and lashed out at her team members after the paparazzi hounded her in the city. She was seen asking her team how scores of paps reached the spot despite her being specific about paying and inviting only a few.

In a video that has now gone viral, Uorfi can be seen yelling at her team and the paps gathered outside a posh restaurant for assembling in huge numbers. "Mujhe laga khali vo paid wale aa rahe hai. Sabko bula liya free mein. Kyu karenge sab free mein kaam?" she said.

The paps were then seen asking her to calm down, however, the actress seemed to be in no mood to let the faux pas go. She then smiled half-heartedly for the shutterbugs, and was later seen instructing her team to only let the paid paparazzi stay back.

"Can we only let the paid ones stay? We can't do wrong to others, I am sorry. Only the paid ones will stay," she said, before walking away, inside the restaurant.

The actress was in a sour mood as she exited the restaurant and even then, she was spotted arguing with her team members, before storming off to her car. Members of her team requested the paps to not capture the altercation on their cameras.

This is not the first time that the actress was spotted getting into a spat in public. Uorfi often makes headlines for being "real" on social media, and she does not shy away from voicing her opinions, despite them being controversial at times.

On the work front, Uorfi recently marked her Bollywood debut with Ektaa Kapoor's Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. The actress is soon set to feature in a reality show, and while not much has been revealed about it yet, she has been teasing the same on social media for quite some time now.