Sabby Suri Breaks Silence Over ‘Love Angle’ With Kushal Tandon: ‘Humara Bond Bahut Natural Tha’ |

Sabby Suri, who recently participated in the reality show Alliance, formed a strong bond with actor Kushal Tandon during her time on the show. Their friendship and chemistry became a major talking point among viewers. Following her eviction from Alliance, Sabby has now addressed the speculation surrounding their equation and denied claims that they created a “fake love angle” for the cameras.

In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, Sabby said her interactions with Kushal were natural and were never intended to portray a romantic relationship.

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When asked about her and Kushal’s chemistry going viral outside the show, with some viewers calling it a ‘fake love angle’, Sabby said, “But where was this fake love angle shown? There was nothing like that. When did we ever have romantic conversations, or when did either of us say something like that?”

When asked about the instance when Kushal asked Sabby to flirt with him just as she flirted with everyone else, Sabby clarified saying it was made casually and should not be interpreted as a romantic confession. “Yes, I think he jokingly asked me to flirt with him. But he never said that he liked me, nor did I ever tell him that I liked him. We were also never sitting alone and having private conversations,” she explained.

Sabby further stated that all their jokes, playful exchanges and fun moments happened openly in front of the other contestants. “Whatever fun and banter happened between us happened in front of everyone. We would be sitting together with the entire group. We never tried to create a love angle. Whatever was there was completely natural,” she said.

While denying any romantic relationship, Sabby acknowledged that Kushal supported and motivated her when she felt targeted by the other contestants on the show. “He still took a stand for me. He would keep telling me that everyone was targeting me and that some people were jealous. Those words motivated me, and his support was definitely there,” she said.

However, Sabby maintained that Kushal’s support and their alliance should not be mistaken for an attempt to manufacture romance for the cameras. “There was motivation and support from his side, but there was no love angle between us,” she concluded.