Saath Nibhaana Saathiya Fame Vishal Singh & Union Minister Chirag Paswan Enjoy Fun-Filled Trip In Paris, Viral Photos Surface

Vishal Singh, is a popular television actor, who is well-known for his role as Jigar Chirag Modi in the hit serial Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. Recently, the actor jetted off to Paris, France, for a fun-filled trip. Union Minister Chirag Paswan was also spotted enjoying his time in Paris; however, it is unclear if the two were in the city at the same time.

Vishal took to his Instagram handle and shared photos from his hotel's balcony in Paris, with the caption, "Bonjour Paris." In it, the actor is seen wearing a white bathrobe as posing for the camera, with the Eiffel Tower visible in the background.

Check it out:

Chirag also shared a photo on his Instagram story, where he is seen smiling for the camera while dressed in a black shirt.

Take a look:

In September 2024, Vishal Singh celebrated his birthday with a grand bash that was also graced by Chirag Paswan. The party was attended by his Saath Nibhaana Saathiya co-star Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Shruti Sinha, Ravi Dubey, Karanvir Bohra and Srishty Rode, among others.

Earlier this year, Vishal and Chirag were spotted together at Ekta Kapoor’s residence for Ganpati Puja.

Before entering politics, Chirag was an actor, who starred in a Hindi movie Miley Naa Miley Hum, alongside Kangana Ranaut in the lead.

Earlier, Paswan described his Bollywood stint as a 'disaster.' Speaking to ANI, he said, "It was a different time. I can’t say if it was difficult or easy. No one from my family has ever been to Bollywood. In a filmy way I can say, 'Meri saat pushto ka film se koi naata nai raha.'"

He added that he was part of the first generation trying to venture into acting but soon realised that it was a disaster. "Even before the country, I realised I am a disaster. I just came to know that I wasn’t made for this (acting)," Chirag added.