 Video: Chirag Paswan Hugs Kangana Ranaut, Their Friendly Moment Outside Parliament Goes Viral
A video of the Chirag Paswan and Kangana Ranaut surfaced on the internet, and fans are in awe of their candid moments at the Parliament

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Thursday, June 27, 2024, 01:33 PM IST
article-image
Chirag Paswan and Kangana Ranaut | ANI

Bollywood actors-turned-politicians Kangana Ranaut and Chirag Paswan were spotted outside the Parliament in Delhi on Wednesday. The video of the two surfaced on the internet, and fans are in awe of their candid moments.

In the video shared by ANI on platform X, we can see a glimpse of their candid moments and their strong bond outside the Parliament. The Miley Na Miley Hum co-stars can be seen walking together, after greeting each other with side hugs. As they enter the premises together, they also give a low five.

While Kangana was spotted in a yellow cotton saree, Chirag looked equally smart in a white kurta and blue jeans. The two can be seen giggling for a few seconds.

Take a look at their moment here:

Bhartiya Janta Party politician Kangana and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan had previously this month met during the NDA's Parliamentary meeting in New Delhi. Even at that time, they had a friendly moment where the two shook hands and shared laughs.

Kangana won the Lok Sabha elections from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. The BJP candidate received a total of 5,37,022 votes. She defeated Vikramaditya Singh of Congress by 74,755 votes. On the other hand, Chirag contested for the Lok Sabha constituency of Hajipur in Bihar in 2024 and won by 1.70 lakh votes.

On the work front, Kangana recently shared that the release of her upcoming film Emergency is on September 7, 2024. In the film, she is playing the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The film is based on events that took place in 1975, under the leadership of Indira Gandhi. Emergency is written by Ritesh Shah, and its music is by Sanchit Balhara. The film is produced by Zee Studios.

