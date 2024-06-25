Kangana Ranaut Requests For CM's Suite At Delhi's Maharashtra Sadan; 'Accommodate Her In Rashtrapati Bhavan', Taunts Sanjay Raut

Kangana Ranaut and Sanjay Raut |

Mumbai: Actor and newly elected BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi Kangana Ranaut made an unusual demand recently after taking her oath as a Member of Parliament. Ranaut who is in Delhi to attend the parliamentary session is believed to be staying at the Maharashtra Sadan. However, according to a report by News18 Marathi, the actor-turned-politician requested not just a simple room in Maharashtra Sadan, but the Chief Minister’s suite itself.

In response, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut took a jab at Kangana on X, suggesting that she is so important that she should be accommodated in a large suite at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Raut elaborated on the protocol for newly elected MPs, stating that when they are elected, they are provided temporary accommodation in the state houses or sadans in Delhi, specific to the state they represent, until they receive permanent housing.

Sanjay Raut Sharpens Attack Against Kangana

For instance, MPs from Bihar stay at Bihar Sadan, those from Uttar Pradesh at Uttar Pradesh Bhavan, and similarly, Maharashtra Sadan for Maharashtra MPs. He mentioned that he had checked on the accommodation for their MPs and confirmed that they were given single rooms in Maharashtra Sadan and managed their arrangements accordingly.

Raut found Kangana's demand for the Chief Minister’s suite in Maharashtra Sadan to be absurd, considering she was elected from Himachal Pradesh and should be accommodated in Himachal Sadan. Nevertheless, he remarked, "But let it be, she is Kangana Ranaut."

Raut On Ujjwal Nikam

According to the report, while speaking about Ujjwal Nikam, Raut acknowledged that while Nikam is a prominent lawyer, his decision to contest elections under the BJP banner has politically branded him. This political alignment now requires him to justify his position.

Raut suggested that Nikam would need to explain that he was coerced into running for elections by the BJP. Despite his important role in securing the death sentence for Kasab, Nikam must now contend with the BJP’s influence, making it challenging for him to dissociate from the party or the RSS.