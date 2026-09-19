TV Actor Vishal Singh And Union Minister Chirag Paswan Cry Inconsolably During Ganpati Visarjan In Mumbai, VIDEOS Go Viral

Vishal Singh, Chirag Paswan Break Down In Tears During Ganpati Visarjan | Photo Via Instagram

Popular television actor Vishal Singh, best known for playing Jigar Chirag Modi in the hit television show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, recently grabbed attention after emotional videos of him with Union Minister Chirag Paswan surfaced online. The two, who share a close bond, were seen together during Ganpati Visarjan in Mumbai.

Vishal Singh, Chirag Paswan Get Emotional During Ganpati Visarjan

In the videos, Vishal and Chirag were seen twinning in pink outfits as they participated in the emotional farewell to Lord Ganesha. As devotees bid adieu to Bappa, both Vishal and Chirag appeared visibly emotional and were seen shedding tears during the visarjan.

Check it out:

The emotional moment continued even as they took part in the immersion rituals using a bucket tank filled with water. Their expressions reflected the sentiment often associated with Ganpati Visarjan, which marks the farewell to Bappa after the festivities.

Apart from the emotional moments, Vishal was also seen enjoying the celebrations and dancing enthusiastically to the beats of the dhol during the visarjan.

Videos capturing the duo’s emotional farewell and Vishal’s energetic dance have since gone viral on social media, drawing attention from fans and viewers.