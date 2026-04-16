'If I Wanted To Have Romance...': Kangana Ranaut Breaks Silence On Dating Chirag Paswan Buzz; Dismisses Romance Rumours

Kangana Ranaut Breaks Silence On Dating Chirag Paswan Rumours |

Kangana Ranaut addressed rumours of her dating Chirag Paswan, denying any romantic involvement with the Cabinet Minister of Food Processing Industries of India. Clarifying the speculation, Kangana said, "Chirag is a friend."

Talking about Chirag, she added, "When I see him, I think of aa friend." The actress further stated, "There's no romance happening, let me be honest." She also recalled working with him in a film around 10 years ago, joking that if there had been romance back then, they would already have had children.

Kangana said, "If it was romance, then today we would have had children." She further added that if she had wanted romance, it would have happened. She said, "If I wanted to have romance, then it would have happened. It's not happening." Kangana also mentioned that Chirag gives her a friendly vibe.

Rumours of Kangana Ranaut and Chirag Paswan dating began circulating after the two were seen interacting warmly in public and during media appearances, which sparked curiosity given their earlier association in the 2011 film Miley Naa Miley Hum. Their occasional mentions of each other in interviews and friendly rapport further fuelled speculation online, with fans linking their past collaboration to present-day chemistry. However, both have consistently maintained that they share only a cordial friendship, with Kangana recently dismissing the rumours and clarifying that there is no romantic involvement between them.

Kangana claims to feel happy to be in Bollywood industry. She said, "Main toh yahi pe hoon. I am very happy with my Indian movies and acting. Bada mazaa aata hain."

Talking about doing Hollywood movies, Kangana said, "I'm not crazy about Hollywood." Further explaining the reason, she added, "Because Hollywood has a very specific agenda to make films that make America look great." She further wondered why should people go to Hollywood in order to make America look great instead of doing the same for India.