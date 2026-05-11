Ruru Thakur Says Splitsvilla 16's Fan-Voting Twist Is 'Unfair' Ahead Of Finale: 'That Is Bigg Boss Game'—VIDEO

Ruru Thakur Questions Fan Voting Twist in Splitsvilla 16 Finale | Photo Via Instagram

Ruru Thakur, currently a finalist on the reality show Splitsvilla 16 alongside her now ex-boyfriend Yogesh Rawat, reacted to the newly introduced fan voting twist. For the first time in the history of the show, viewers will be able to directly influence the finale outcome through a voting feature called “Pyaar Ka Power.” The latest twist marks a major shift in the show’s format, with audience participation set to play a crucial role in deciding the winning couple.

Ruru Thakur Questions Fan Voting Twist In Splitsvilla 16 Finale

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday (May 11), Ruru shared that she found the new twist 'unfair', questioning why contestants were made to perform tasks throughout the show if the finale outcome would ultimately depend on fan voting.

She said, "I really appreciate all of you voting for me. But mujhe kahin na kahin unfair laga, kyunki chaaron finalists ne bahut mehnat kari thi. 8 log the, humne jaan laga di us task ke liye. Aur uske baad ekdum se voting aana is just unfair. Kabhi aaj tak history ke nahi hua hai yeh Splitsvilla ke voting. That is a Bigg Boss game. This is unfair for everybody... Agar voting hi karni hoti, toh logon ne task kyun perform kiya?"

Check it out:

the way she handles things so maturely is outstanding, also ruru thakur you are so stunning girl🤍🤌#splitsvillaX6 pic.twitter.com/IMbm8iiDOg — sam (@shahrubyjane) May 11, 2026

Apart from Ruru Thakur and Yogesh Rawat, the other finalists are Kushal Tanwar and Kaira, Sorab Bedi and Niharika Tiwari, and Soundharya Shetty and Tayne De Villiers.

The grand finale of MTV Splitsvilla X6 is expected to blend romance, drama, competition, and audience participation on a larger scale than ever before, making this one of the show’s most unpredictable endings yet.

The finale episode will air on May 16.