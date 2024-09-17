 Rupali Ganguly Pens Heartfelt Note For Husband Ashwin On His Birthday: ‘Thankyou For Making My..’
Rupali Ganguly, currently helming Star Plus’ Anupamaa, took to her Instagram handle to pen a heartfelt note for husband Ashwin on his birthday. The actress called him the best husband, father and son.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Tuesday, September 17, 2024, 12:41 PM IST
Rupali Ganguly, currently helming Star Plus’ Anupamaa took to her Instagram handle to wish husband Ashwin on his birthday with a sweet note.

The actress shared a few pictures of her with husband Ashwin and their son as she wished him on his birthday. Sharing a glimpse of their spirtual odyssey, Rupali calls Ashwin the ‘best husband, son and father’ and also thanks him to complete her fairy tale love. Rupali writes, “The Man who really stands tall in my Life The Best father ... The Best son ... The most supportive Husband ... The wind beneath my wings .... My Pillar of Strength .... The Anchor of our Family.... what would I ever have done without you ... Thank you for coming into my life and making my fairytale come true .... Happy Birthday my Love.”

For the uninformed, Rupali and Ashwin have been married for more than a decade and are parents to a young boy. The actress, currently helming Star Plus’ Anupamaa is now a household name with the show as the show has been a TRP topper for quite some time now. Rupali made headlines sone time ago after her costar Sudhanshu Pandey’s exit. It was speculated that the actress had a rift with Rupali, as a result of which, Sudhanshu had called it quits

