When Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly Opened Up On Giving Up Films Due To Casting Couch: 'Decided To Not..'

A household name with Anupamaa, Rupali Ganguly has gone ahead to earn a lot of appreciation and fame with her stint in the Star Plus show. The actress who was earlier loved for her character 'Monisha' in Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, had once opened up on the prevalent casting couch in the entertainment industry.

The actress in one of her interviews with Pinkvilla had mentioned how she made a conscious choice to not be a part of the film industry as 'casting couch' was very much prevalent at that point of time. Rupali states that she decided to not make that choice. The Anupamaa fame says, ''I didn't do well in films, and that was a choice I made because predominantly casting couch existed in the industry at that point of time. Maybe some people didn't come across it but people like me did come across it and I decided not to make that choice. So, you are considered a failure because you come from a film family."

Further, she also mentions how her show Anupamaa has helped her earn a 'stature' in the industry and says that she is very grateful for the same. Rupali says, ''t that time, I did feel small, but today, I feel very proud. My Anupamaa has given me that stature or position that I have always dreamt of and hoped for. So Anupamaa is life-changing for me. I'm so grateful to God and my father. I think he did it.”

The actress was recently in the news after reports of her apparent fallout with costar Sudhanshu Pandey started doing rounds. Sudhanshu had made an exit from the show and also took to his Instagram handle to announce the same which led to several speculations.