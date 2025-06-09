 Rupali Ganguly Meets Viraj Ghelani's Die-Hard Anupamaa Fan Grandmother As Latter Falls Ill: 'She Followed Up Regularly' (VIDEO)
Actress Rupali Ganguly, who plays the titular role in the popular daily soap, Anupamaa, won hearts as she rushed to meet content creator Viraj Ghelani's ailing grandmother in Mumbai. Viraj's grandmother is a die-hard fan of Anupamaa and Rupali. "Nani was like a kid meeting her favourite superhero," Virat wrote, along with photos of Rupali with his grandmother.

Sagarika Choudhary Updated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 04:44 PM IST
Actress Rupali Ganguly, who plays the titular role in the popular daily soap, Anupamaa, won hearts as she took time out of her busy schedule and rushed to content creator-actor Viraj Ghalani's ailing grandmother's side. Viraj's grandmother is a die-hard fan of Anupamaa and Rupali, and the content creator said that she was over the moon to meet the actress.

Viraj took to her Instagram to share a slew of photos in which Rupali can be seen spending time with his grandmother. "The moment @rupaliganguly got to know Nani is not doing good with her health, she followed up regularly on call with me and made sure every thing was going good...Yesterday the moment she could squeeze time from shoot, she came home to Kandivali and spent some time with nani, and oh my god she was soo happy (sic)," he wrote.

"She was like a kid meeting her favourite superhero... Lots of love and thank you @rupaliganguly (sic)," he added.

Fans lauded Rupali for her kind gesture, and called her "gem of a person". They also wished Viraj's grandmother a speedy recovery.

Several other celebs including Mrunal Thakur, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Mahima Makwana, and others prayed for the speedy recovery of Viraj's grandmother.

Viraj is often seen posting videos of his grandmother watching Anupamaa and enjoying the show. He had also posted a video of his grandmother getting emotional after watching Rupali perform a heartbreaking scene.

Meanwhile, Rupali is currently one of the highest paid actresses on television, and Anupamaa has cemented its place in the Top 5 spots on the TRP charts ever since its inception in 2020.

