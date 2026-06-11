Ruckus On The Sets Of Emraan Hashmi's Film In Haridwar Over 'Bar' Signboard; Video Goes Viral - Watch

Emraan Hashmi Film Set Faces Protest In Haridwar | Instagram / X (Twitter)

Emraan Hashmi is currently in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, to shoot for one of his upcoming projects. According to reports, he is shooting for a film there, and recently, a ruckus took place on the sets. Reportedly, a fake restaurant was created on the set with a signboard that had 'Cafe & Bar' written on it. This didn't go down well with the locals, and they started having a heated argument with the movie's team.

The video of the same has gone viral on social media. Watch the video below...

According to reports, the locals were not happy with 'Bar' written on the signboard, as they feel that it demeans a holy place like Haridwar. In the video, we cannot see Emraan, but there are security guards, and one person who seems to be from the film's team is trying to calm the people.

Videos of Emraan meeting fans in Uttarakhand have made it to social media. So, the actor is surely there to shoot for a project. However, the details about the project and team are not yet known.

Emraan has not shared any statement regarding the ruckus on the sets.

Emraan Hashmi Upcoming Movies

Emraan currently has two films lined up, Awarapan 2 and G2 (Telugu film). A few days ago, the makers of Awarapan 2 announced that they have wrapped up the shooting of the film.

They posted on Instagram, "OGs know this isn’t just a wrap. He came back for you. In cinemas August 14 (sic)."

While Awarapan 2 has been wrapped up, we wonder if Emraan is shooting for G2 in Uttarakhand.

Awarapan 2 Release Date

Awarapan 2 is slated to release on August 14, 2026. But, it won't get a solo release, as Sunny Deol-starrer Batwara 1947 is also slated to release on the same day. So, it will be interesting to see which movie will win the box office race.