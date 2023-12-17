 Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla Welcome Twin Baby Girls? Trainer Congratulates New Parents But Edits Post Later
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentRubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla Welcome Twin Baby Girls? Trainer Congratulates New Parents But Edits Post Later

Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla Welcome Twin Baby Girls? Trainer Congratulates New Parents But Edits Post Later

Rubina and Abhinav officially announced pregnancy in September 2023

Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, December 17, 2023, 03:52 PM IST
article-image

Popular television actors and former Bigg Boss contestants Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are blessed with baby girls. According to media reports, the couple welcomed twins recently, however, they have not made an official announcement yet on social media.

Reports state that the news of their daughters’ birth was first shared by Rubina's fitness trainer on Instagram. However, she later edited her caption and only mentioned "Congratulations," along with a few emojis. The trainer also disabled the comments section of her post.

Read Also
Rubina Dilaik Says Trolls Accused Her Of Getting Lip Job, Cheek Upliftment During Pregnancy: 'It Was...
article-image

Rubina and Abhinav officially announced pregnancy in September 2023 by sharing an adorable picture.

In the photo, Rubina and Abhinav can be seen posing on a yacht with Abhinav cradling the actress' baby bump. "We promised we will TOGETHER explore the world since we started dating , got married and now will do ❤️AS A FAMILY 🧿❤️ welcoming the LITTLE Traveller soon!" they wrote.

Throughout her pregnancy, Rubina was quite active on social media platforms. She also launched her talk show, Kisine Bataya Nahi: The Mamacado Show, where she graciously invites celebrity mothers to share their personal experiences of pregnancy as well as the joys and challenges of nurturing their children.

The couple tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Shimla in 2018 and they were seen painting the town red with their love. However, their wedding had hit a rough patch during the lockdown, and that is when they decided to give themselves one last shot by participating in Salman Khan's controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14.

It was on the show that they sorted out their differences and came out stronger with newfound love for each other. While Rubina emerged to be the winner of the show, Abhinav was lauded for being the gentleman inside the house.

Read Also
Rubina Dilaik Reveals Meeting With Car Accident In First Trimester: 'All Hell Broke Loose'
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki Gets 5:55 Am Show At Gaiety Cinema In Mumbai On First Day Of Release

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki Gets 5:55 Am Show At Gaiety Cinema In Mumbai On First Day Of Release

Genelia Calls Riteish Deshmukh 'The Greatest Man In Entire Universe', Pens Sweet Note On His...

Genelia Calls Riteish Deshmukh 'The Greatest Man In Entire Universe', Pens Sweet Note On His...

Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla Welcome Twin Baby Girls? Trainer Congratulates New Parents But Edits...

Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla Welcome Twin Baby Girls? Trainer Congratulates New Parents But Edits...

Matthew Perry Was 'Angry, Mean' Due To Nicotine Lollipops, Ketamine In Days Before His Death

Matthew Perry Was 'Angry, Mean' Due To Nicotine Lollipops, Ketamine In Days Before His Death

12 Best OTT Performances Of 2023: From Kareena Kapoor In Jaane Jaan To Babil Khan In The Railway Men

12 Best OTT Performances Of 2023: From Kareena Kapoor In Jaane Jaan To Babil Khan In The Railway Men