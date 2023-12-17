Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla Welcome Twin Baby Girls? Trainer Congratulates New Parents But Edits Post Later

Popular television actors and former Bigg Boss contestants Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are blessed with baby girls. According to media reports, the couple welcomed twins recently, however, they have not made an official announcement yet on social media.

Reports state that the news of their daughters’ birth was first shared by Rubina's fitness trainer on Instagram. However, she later edited her caption and only mentioned "Congratulations," along with a few emojis. The trainer also disabled the comments section of her post.

Rubina and Abhinav officially announced pregnancy in September 2023 by sharing an adorable picture.

In the photo, Rubina and Abhinav can be seen posing on a yacht with Abhinav cradling the actress' baby bump. "We promised we will TOGETHER explore the world since we started dating , got married and now will do ❤️AS A FAMILY 🧿❤️ welcoming the LITTLE Traveller soon!" they wrote.

Throughout her pregnancy, Rubina was quite active on social media platforms. She also launched her talk show, Kisine Bataya Nahi: The Mamacado Show, where she graciously invites celebrity mothers to share their personal experiences of pregnancy as well as the joys and challenges of nurturing their children.

The couple tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Shimla in 2018 and they were seen painting the town red with their love. However, their wedding had hit a rough patch during the lockdown, and that is when they decided to give themselves one last shot by participating in Salman Khan's controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14.

It was on the show that they sorted out their differences and came out stronger with newfound love for each other. While Rubina emerged to be the winner of the show, Abhinav was lauded for being the gentleman inside the house.