Roja actor Arvind Swami signs Malayalam film after 25 years!

Thiruvananthapuram: Hugely popular south Indian actor Aravind Swamy is all set to return to Malayalam cinema as he has been signed up for Tamil-Malayalam bi-lingual film Ottu. It was way back in 1996 that Swamy had acted in a Malayalam film Devaragam and prior to that he also donned the grease paint in the film Daddy. Swamy burst into the tinsel world with ace director Mani Ratnam's blockbuster 'Thalapathi' also starring superstars Rajinikanth and Mammootty.

ALSO READ A shy Arvind Swami broke down on the sets of ‘Roja’ while doing romantic scenes with Madhoo Shah

After that he has had no reason to look back and the 51-year-old actor has reached a stage where he can pick and choose what and which role he needs. Malayalam actor Kunchacko Boban also stars in Ottu which is directed by T.P. Fellini and is produced by Tamil actor Arya and Shaji Natesan.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Arvind Swami opens up about his directorial debut with a segment from the Netflix anthology,...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 08:33 AM IST