A shy Arvind Swami broke down on the sets of ‘Roja’ while doing romantic scenes with Madhoo Shah

Bollywood actress Madhoo Shah was the special guest on dance reality show 'Super Dancer: Chapter 4' for a special episode.

Madhoo is best known for the 90s superhit film ‘Roja’ directed by Mani Ratnam, featuring Arvind Swami.

Arvind who appeared on the show shared an interesting anecdote while shooting the film. He said that he literally broke down on the sets when Mani asked him kiss Madhoo on the shoulder and romance for one of the scenes.

Arvind revealed he was just 21 during ‘Roja’ and was feeling shy.

The film’s popular track picturised on Madhoo was also performed by contestant Pratiti Dass and Super Guru Shweta Warrier.

Revealing the story behind filming of the song, Madhoo said: "It usually takes approximately 3 to 4 days to complete song rehearsals but, shooting for, 'Choti Si Asha' took about 17 to 18 days. It was not shot like a song."

She added: "When we used to travel from one location to the other, our director (Mani Ratnam) used stop on the way and get us to shoot anywhere, he liked. I think in the process, we didn't make a song; we actually collected a lot of moments while shooting for it."

Meanwhile, Madhoo and Arvind will reunite in Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film ‘ Thalavii’. Arvind will essay the role of Tamil superstar and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MG Ramachandran, while Madhoo will play his wife V. N. Janaki Ramachandran.

Based on the life of late Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and former actress J. Jayalalithaa, the film directed by A. L. Vijay is set to release in cinemas on September 10.

'Thalaivii' showcases the varied aspects of her life, tracing her journey as an actress at a young age to becoming the face of Tamil cinema as well as the rise of the revolutionary leader that changed the course of Tamil Nadu politics.

'Thalaivii', presented by Vibri Motion pictures, Karma Media Entertainment and Zee Studios in association with Gothic Entertainment and Sprint films, has been produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R. Singh and co-produced by Hitesh Thakkar and Thirumal Reddy with Brinda Prasad as creative producer.

ALSO READ Arvind Swami opens up about his directorial debut with a segment from the Netflix anthology,...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 10:46 AM IST