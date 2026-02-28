Rohit Shetty House Firing: Investigation Reveals Financial Trail & Nepal Connection

Rohit Shetty | File Pic

Shots were fired at filmmaker Rohit Shetty's house in Juhu, Mumbai, on January 31, 2026. Lawrence Bishnoi gang had taken the responsibility of the attack, and the Mumbai police have been investigating the case. Now, according to a report in News 18, the police have found uncovered possible links to an international conspiracy.

Sources told the portal that the men who fired the shots allegedly received payments directly in their bank accounts, and later, the cash was withdrawn from ATMs to avoid immediate detection. The funds deposited in the bank accounts of the shooters were by an unidentified individual, officials reveal.

This has made authorities suspect that a bigger network could be behind the attack. To follow the financial trail, banks have been asked to share full account details and transaction histories of the accused.

During the investigation, it was also discovered clues suggesting that some funding may be coming from Nepal. Authorities are now looking into a possible connection to what they are calling the “Agra module.”

Bishnoi Gang's Threatening Voice Note For Rohit Shetty & Ranveer Singh

After an attack at Rohit's house, the Bishnoi gang had also threatened Ranveer Singh. A voice note was shared by Hari Boxer in which he said, "Main Hari Boxer, Lawrence Bishnoi gang se. Yeh voice note Bollywood walo ke liye hai, khaaskar Ranveer Singh tere liye aur Rohit Shetty tere liye. Time rehte tum dono line pe nahi aaye na tumhara woh haal karenge ke tumhari saath pidhi... Ranveer Singh tujhe bahot zyada shauk hai salah dene ka, application dedo, report kardo aur tune bhi kardi."

In the voice note, he further threatened to attack the team of Ranveer and Rohit.

Rohit Shetty Movies

Meanwhile, the filmmaker is currently shooting for Golmaal 5. Reportedly, the shooting of the film is going on amid heightened security.