Priyamani Reunites With Ajay Devgn For Golmaal 5, Rohit Shetty Begins Filming In Mumbai

Actress Priyamani has reportedly joined the cast of Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal 5, one of the most successful and beloved comedy franchises in Indian cinema, marking her reunion with Ajay Devgn after their 2024 film Maidaan.

While details about her character remain under wraps, reports suggest she has already begun filming.

According to Variety India, the first shooting schedule is expected to span approximately a month. Filming for Golmaal 5 commenced on Monday, February 23, in Mumbai, with Ajay Devgn set to join the sets tomorrow.

Golmaal 5 Not Inspired by Do Aur Do Paanch

Earlier, reports stated that Rohit is planning an adaptation of the classic Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor 1980 comedy Do Aur Do Paanch in the Golmaal format. Amid these reports, Rohit's team denied the claims, stating that legal action will be taken against any news shared without confirmation from the team

The statement read, "We wish to issue a strict clarification regarding certain news reports currently circulating across online and digital media platforms claiming that Golmaal 5 is inspired by or based on the film 'Do Aur Do Paanch'. We categorically state that these reports are factually incorrect, misleading and completely untrue. We strongly request all media houses, publications, portals, and digital platforms to refrain from publishing or circulating unverified information."

Further, the team stated that they expect cooperation in maintaining journalistic accuracy and responsibility, requesting that incorrect reports currently in circulation be corrected or removed at the earliest.

Meanwhile, there are also reports claiming that Akshay Kumar will be joining the cast of Golmaal 5; however, the makers have yet to confirm the development.

The film will see the return of its iconic ensemble cast, including Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Shreyas Talpade, along with Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Mukesh Tiwari and Ashwini Kalsekar reprising their popular characters.