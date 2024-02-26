Priyamani Buys Swanky Mercedes-Benz GLC Worth Nearly ₹75 Lakh, Performs Puja; See PHOTOS

Actress Priyamani, who is currently enjoying the success of her latest film Article 370, has gifted herself a brand new luxury car. Several pictures of the actress posing with her new four-wheeler have also surfaced on social media platforms.

Priyamani bought a white Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV which costs a whopping Rs 74.20 lakh. The car bought by the actress is one of the most popular SUVs.

The official Instagram accounts Mercedes-Benz India and AutoHangar shared the moment when Priyamani received her keys in the presence of her family members. The Jawan actress also performed a small puja and celebrated with Hindi rituals and a cake.

Along with Priyamani's pictures, AutoHangar wrote on Instagram, "Join us in celebrating a new milestone as @pillumani drives home her new Mercedes-Benz GLC! 🌟 We're thrilled to be a part of her automotive journey and wish her countless happy miles ahead. Here's to many unforgettable adventures on the road ahead."

Today, Priyamani is one of the most talked about actors. She gained recognition after playing Suchitra, wife to Manoj Bajpayee's Srikant Tiwari in The Family Man.

The actress made her debut in 2003 with the Telugu film Evare Atagaadu and has proved her mettle down South with films like Pranchiyettan and the Saint (2010), Raavanan (2010) and Chaarulatha (2012) and Idolle Ramayana (2016).

She played a pivotal role in Yami Gautam's Article 370 which hit the big screens on February 23. The actress also received praises for her role in Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's Jawan.

She will next be seen alongside Ajay Devgn in the sports drama Maidaan.