 Rohit Shetty Firing Case: 'Module Network' Exposed In UP; Several Districts On Bishnoi Gang's Radar
The firing outside Rohit Shetty’s residence has exposed a wider Bishnoi gang network in Uttar Pradesh. Investigators say the gang is recruiting and brainwashing youth, creating district-level crime modules in western UP. Agencies believe local recruits execute operations to shield top leaders, prompting a joint Mumbai–UP crackdown.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 09:04 AM IST
article-image
Rohit Shetty Firing Case: 'Module Network' Exposed In UP; Several Districts On Bishnoi Gang's Radar | File Pic

Mumbai: The firing incident outside the residence of filmmaker–director Rohit Shetty has taken a more alarming turn, with recent arrests in Uttar Pradesh exposing what investigators describe as a dangerous and well-organised criminal network.

According to sources, several districts in Uttar Pradesh have come under the radar of the notorious Bishnoi gang. The gang is allegedly recruiting young and impressionable men, systematically brainwashing them, and setting up district-level modules to execute operations.

Investigations have revealed increased activity in western Uttar Pradesh districts including Saharanpur, Meerut, Bijnor, Amroha, Etawah, Etah, Moradabad, Bareilly, Agra, Noida, Ghaziabad and Aligarh. Officials believe these locations were strategically selected due to their proximity to Haryana and Delhi, regions where the Bishnoi gang is already believed to have a strong foothold.

A senior officer disclosed that in the Baba Siddique murder case, the gang had allegedly used a “Bahraich module,” while the firing at Shetty’s residence was carried out through what investigators are calling the “Agra module.” Inputs gathered during both investigations suggest that similar modules are being systematically developed across multiple districts in Uttar Pradesh.

Sources further claim that the gang is targeting unemployed and ambitious youth who aspire for quick money and notoriety. Lured with promises of becoming “big gangsters” and earning fast cash, recruits are first drawn in and then allegedly subjected to structured indoctrination in training camps. These camps reportedly involve motivational and ideological conditioning, identifying perceived enemies, and preparing recruits psychologically by projecting criminal acts as part of a larger “mission.”

Investigating agencies believe that once these modules are operational, local recruits are deployed to execute crimes, thereby shielding the core leadership from direct exposure.

Following these developments, the Mumbai Crime Branch and the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force have intensified their joint probe. Efforts are currently underway to identify potential training locations and dismantle the emerging network. Officials warn that if not curtailed in time, the gang’s alleged attempt to turn Uttar Pradesh into a new “module factory” could have serious and far-reaching consequences.

