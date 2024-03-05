 Rohit Roy On His Downfall In Industry: 'Became Painfully Arrogant After Swabhimaan's Success'
Rohit Roy's Swabhimaan, which was his debut show, is counted as one of his best works.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, March 05, 2024, 05:06 PM IST
article-image

Rohit Roy's Swabhimaan, which was his debut show, is counted as one of his best works. He played the role of Rishab Malhotra, and the serial would top the TRP charts in the 90s. Ever since, he has also starred in films including The Mumbai Saga, Shootout at Lokhandwala, and Kaabil. However, he was not able to sustain his success.

Reflecting on his downfall in the entertainment industry, he told Mirchi Plus that after the success of Swabhimaan, he became 'painfully arrogant.' He added that he was from Ahmedabad, a small town.

"When I came to this field, the show Swabhimaan became a huge hit. It was an overnight success. If I would have worked hard for this than I would have respected the process. I didn’t have a role to play in its success. It’s just something that I got by chance. I wasn’t a trained actor. It’s success went into my head. I started feeling that whatever I touch it would become gold.”

Rohit said that he became arrogant and impatient. Further, the actor revealed that if somebody was not thinking as fast as he was, he would get impatient.

"At that time this unfiltered behaviour would not work because people were looking at me as a star. This behaviour isn’t acceptable by a star. I could have handled it better. But I was young and brash," added Roy.

