Robert Pattinson Is the New James Bond: A Look at Actors Who Played 007 on Screen |

For months, one question kept film lovers guessing: Who will be the next James Bond? Ever since Daniel Craig announced his exit from the franchise after No Time To Die (2021), speculation has been high over who would take over the iconic role. There was even a debate about whether the next 007 would be a man or a woman.

Several actors were linked to the role, including Henry Cavill, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Idris Elba, Regé-Jean Page, Callum Turner, Josh O’Connor, Jack Lowden and Nicholas Hoult. In 2024, reports suggested that Aaron Taylor-Johnson was close to being announced as the new Bond, but the announcement never came. More recently, Josh O’Connor and Callum Turner were also among the names being discussed.

The possibility of a female James Bond also created a lot of conversation. Actresses such as Gillian Anderson, Lashana Lynch, Anya Taylor-Joy, Florence Pugh, Margaret Qualley and Sydney Sweeney were discussed in connection with the future of the franchise. Lashana Lynch had already played agent 007 in No Time To Die, although she was not playing James Bond himself.

Finally, the wait is over. Robert Pattinson has been announced as the new James Bond, taking over from Daniel Craig. The casting marks a fresh chapter for the famous British spy, who has entertained audiences for more than six decades.

Interestingly, Pattinson is not a completely predictable choice. He became popular worldwide as Edward Cullen in the Twilight films and later played Batman in The Batman (2022). However, he has also worked in several different films, including Christopher Nolan’s Tenet (2020). His performance in the film gave audiences a glimpse of his action and spy-thriller skills.

Pattinson’s casting may also remind fans of Daniel Craig’s selection. Craig faced criticism when he was announced because some fans felt he did not match the traditional image of James Bond. However, he went on to deliver five successful films and became one of the most popular actors to play the character.

With Denis Villeneuve directing the next film and Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight writing the screenplay, expectations are already high. The new film is expected to bring a different approach while keeping the British identity of the character alive.

For now, all eyes are on Pattinson. The challenge will be to bring something new to Bond while respecting the legacy of the actors who made 007 a global favourite.

The actors who played James Bond

James Bond has remained one of cinema’s most popular characters for over six decades. Created by British author Ian Fleming, the secret agent first appeared on the big screen in Dr. No (1962), played by Sean Connery. He went on to play Bond in several films and is still considered the original favourite by many fans.

After Connery, Australian actor George Lazenby took over the role in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969). However, he played Bond in only one film.

Roger Moore was the next actor to wear the famous suit. He played the spy in seven films, starting with Live and Let Die (1973), and brought a lighter and more humorous style to the character.

Timothy Dalton followed with a more serious approach in The Living Daylights (1987) and Licence to Kill (1989). Pierce Brosnan then became Bond in GoldenEye (1995). He played the character in four films and helped bring the franchise back to popularity.

Daniel Craig took over in Casino Royale (2006). His version of Bond was more emotional, intense and realistic. He appeared in five films, with No Time To Die (2021) marking his final outing.

Now, Robert Pattinson becomes the seventh actor to play James Bond in the official film series, taking forward a legacy that began with Connery in 1962.