It's Official! Robert Pattinson Replaces Daniel Craig As James Bond, Denis Villeneuve To Direct 007 Film | File Pic & Instagram Of 007

Washington DC: It’s official! Robert Pattinson is all set to take on one of the most famous roles in Hollywood as the new James Bond. The ‘Batman’ actor will step into the shoes of 007, taking over from Daniel Craig, who played the iconic British spy in five films, as per Variety.

The announcement puts an end to months of speculation over who would take over the role. Several actors, including Callum Turner, Jack Lowden, Nicholas Hoult and Josh O’Connor, were reportedly in the running for the part.

Pattinson shared his excitement about joining the James Bond franchise and called it an honour to play the legendary character. “James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honor of a lifetime,” Pattinson said in a statement, as per the publication. “I’m deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team.”

The upcoming film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, known for films such as ‘Dune’, ‘Arrival’ and ‘Sicario’. The filmmaker also welcomed Pattinson as the new 007 and spoke about what he would bring to the character.

Speaking about his decision, Villeneuve said, “Before anything else, I want to express my deep gratitude to the remarkable actors who joined us on this journey. We were surrounded by extraordinary talent, but there can only be one 007. I am overjoyed to welcome Robert Pattinson as our new James Bond. He has the timeless soul of 007 and brings a spirit that is completely new. I cannot wait to begin.”

Pattinson takes over the role from Daniel Craig, who made his debut as James Bond in 2006 with ‘Casino Royale’. Craig played the character in five films, with his final appearance coming in ‘No Time to Die’ (2021).

The casting also marks a new chapter for the long-running James Bond franchise, which is now under the creative control of Amazon MGM Studios. The upcoming film will be produced by Amy Pascal and David Heyman, with Tanya Lapointe serving as executive producer. Steven Knight has been brought on board to write the screenplay.

Pattinson, who is also known for playing Bruce Wayne in ‘The Batman’, will return for the sequel to the 2022 film, which is scheduled for 2028.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)