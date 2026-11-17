Robert Pattinson Is New James Bond, But Netizens Are Upset | X (Twitter)

For the past few months, there has been a buzz about who will be seen as the new James Bond in the franchise's upcoming movie. Finally, on Monday, it was announced that Robert Pattinson will be taking the franchise forward. While of course Pattinson's fans are very happy with the announcement, many netizens feel he is the wrong choice, and the makers should have roped in Henry Cavill.

A netizen tweeted, "This was clearly a decision based on online popularity and not who would actually fit the role better. Henry Cavill is literally the perfect casting. Robert Pattinson just doesn't look the part (sic)."

Robert Pattinson is James Bond https://t.co/3GulkhblDp — James Bond (@007) November 16, 2026

Another X user wrote, "You retards said Henry Cavill was 'too old' but he’s only 3 years older than Robert. Hollywood is full of idiots (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "What the hell did Henry Cavill do to these people? He was the PERFECT Bond (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

For now, clearly the audience is not happy with Pattinson's casting. But, let's wait and watch what response the actor will get when the film releases.

James Bond Movies

Till now, we have watched 25 James Bond movies. The first film titled Dr. No was released in 1962, and Sean Connery played the lead role in it. Later, actors like George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig were seen as 007 agent in the Bond movies.

The last Bond film, No Time to Die, was released in 2021, Craig played the lead role in it. According to report, the Bond movie, starring Pattinson, will start rolling in 2027, and it will hit the big screens in 2028.

Robert Pattinson Movies

Pattinson will next be seen in Dune: Part Three, which is slated to release on December 18, 2026. He also has The Take and The Batman: Part II lined up.

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