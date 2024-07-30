Robert Downey Jr To Charge Over ₹670 Crore To Play Dr Doom As He Returns To MCU: Report

Actor Robert Downey Jr sent all Marvel fans into a tizzy as he announced that he was all set to return to MCU, not as everyone's beloved Iron Man, but this time, as the villain, Doctor Doom. And now, if latest reports are to be believed, the actor is charging a bomb for playing the role in two films.

As per reports, Russo Brothers -- Joe Russo and Anthony Russo -- have been roped in to direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, which will feature the character of Dr Doom. And the director duo is reportedly being paid $80 million, which is nearly Rs 670 crore, for helming the two films.

The report further claimed that Robert Downey Jr was charging "significantly more" than the directors to play Dr Doom in the two Avengers films. While the exact figure on his paycheck has not been revealed, the actor is definitely taking home more than Rs 670 crore for the films.

Not just that, but he will also be given additional perks along with the hefty sum, including private jet travel, dedicated security detail and a "trailer encampment", the reports claimed.

“New mask, same task.”



Robert Downey Jr. surprises Hall H to announce his return to the MCU as Doctor Doom. pic.twitter.com/j1SEjzse3p — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 28, 2024

It was in 2019 that Robert Downey Jr announced his retirement from MCU after the death of his character Iron Man in the film Avengers: Endgame. As he marks his return in the cinematic universe, but as Dr Doom, he will be seen in two new Avengers films.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled for release in May 2026, while Avengers: Secret Wars will hit the theatres in May 2027.