Roadies Season 21: Karan Kundrra To Replace Prince Narula As Gang Leader On MTV Reality Show?

Roadies Season 21: Karan Kundrra To Replace Prince Narula As Gang Leader? |

Earlier, there were reports of Baseer Ali replacing Siwet Tomar in the upcoming season of Roadies. Now, a new piece of information is making the rounds on the internet. As per several reports, Karan Kundrra might be returning to Roadies. He has previously served as a Gang Leader on the reality show.

As per Telly Chakkar, Karan is reportedly in talks with the makers to replace Prince Narula in Roadies Season 21. Does this mean Prince is leaving Roadies, or will he be away due to work commitments? While there has been no official confirmation from MTV or Karan yet, reports suggest that the actor is currently in discussions with the makers to step into the show as a Gang Leader.

After the news surfaced online, fans started flooding the comment section with mixed reactions. One wrote, "Good decision by @MTVIndia if it is true." Another wrote, "good decision by @MTVIndia @MTVRoadies will watch for sure if @kkundrra is gonna be part of it!" While another fan claimed, "But Roadies is known by Prince."

Good decision by @MTVIndia if it is true… This prince manchild and his latak siwet should removed they influenced youth in wrong way — ~ 𝒮 (@TeamElvish6fc) August 12, 2026

But Roadies is known by Prince. The season Sonu Sood hosted without any other leaders was flop.

The og's should be back.

Rann, Nikhil, Prince ,Neha , Karan

Elvish and Rhea are good hut the OGs are OGs. — S.S (@SanskritiSuhana) August 12, 2026

Karan was associated with MTV Roadies for two seasons before Roadies Rising, serving as a Gang Leader in Roadies X2 and Roadies X4. He returned for Roadies Rising in 2017 but exited after the audition stage, with reports linking his exit to his acting commitments, including his work on Mubarakan. Karan himself had said he was leaving for a “bigger” project in London, while reports at the time also speculated about the controversy surrounding an audition incident.

When Will Roadies Season 21 Release?

MTV Roadies Season 21 is yet to receive an official premiere date or confirmed Gang Leader lineup. Season 20 (Roadies XX: Double Cross) featured Prince Narula, Rhea Chakraborty, Neha Dhupia and Elvish Yadav as Gang Leaders, with Gautam Gulati later entering as a wildcard Gang Leader. For Season 21, Prince Narula, Neha Dhupia, Rhea Chakraborty, Elvish Yadav and Rajat Dalal are among the names being speculated online, but there is no official confirmation from MTV yet.