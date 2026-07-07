'Main Roadies Mein Aaya Tha...': Raghu Ram Finally Meets Cockroach Janta Party Founder Abhijeet Dipke; What Happens Next Is Hilarious- VIDEO

Raghu Ram Finally Meets Cockroach Janta Party Founder Abhijeet Dipke; What Happens Next Is Hilarious- VIDEO |

An old Roadies audition clip recently resurfaced online, with many social media users mistakenly claiming that the contestant being scolded by former gang leader Raghu Ram was Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke. Raghu later clarified that the contestant in the viral video was not Abhijeet. Now, the duo have hilariously addressed the confusion together in a new Instagram video.

In the video shared by Abhijeet, he jokingly tells Raghu, "Main Roadies mein aaya tha, aapne reject kar diya, jiski clip viral ho rahi hai." Both burst into laughter, following which Raghu quipped, "Woh actually tu sahi hai, main AI hoon. Itne pyaar se main baat kar hi nahi sakta," taking a playful dig at the viral misinformation.

Breaking character, Raghu then hugged Abhijeet and praised the work being done by the Cockroach Janta Party. "Mazak kar raha hoon. We love you, bro. Tum logon ne jo kiya hai, theek hai... I just came to be a part of it," he said.

The controversy began after an old MTV Roadies audition clip resurfaced on social media, with users falsely claiming that the contestant being reprimanded by Raghu Ram was Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke. In the video, a furious Raghu is seen shouting at the contestant, "Nazar mat aaiyo aaj ke baad mujhe, never in your life" (Don't ever show your face to me again), before asking him to leave the audition. The contestant, meanwhile, tries to explain himself and responds, "Sir, galti to bataiye" (Sir, at least tell me what mistake I made). The intense exchange led many to wrongly identify the contestant as Abhijeet, prompting Raghu to later clarify that the claim was "fake" and that he had never even met Abhijeet. It was subsequently confirmed that the contestant in the clip was Sumit Suryawanshi, not Abhijeet Dipke.

Raghu ne Abhijeet Dipke ki ma hi doch diya tha Rodies me😭 pic.twitter.com/3pwLyDYyol — Woke Doge (@WokeDoje) June 13, 2026

Abhijeet Dipke is the founder of the Cockroach Janta Party, a social media-driven initiative that has gained attention for rescuing cockroaches and other insects instead of killing them. Through his humorous yet awareness-driven content, he encourages people to coexist with small creatures and has amassed a significant following across social media platforms.