Roadies Rebirth: 'It Is Time To Shake Everything Up Again', Raghu Ram Returns To Reality Show After 12 Years - Watch Video

Raghu Ram Returns To Roadies After 12 Years | Instagram

Raghu Ram is undoubtedly one of the most popular judges of the reality show Roadies. He was a part of the show from season 1 to season 11 and left it in 2014. Now, after 12 years, he is all set to make his comeback on the show with its season 21, titled Roadies Rebirth. An event was organised in Mumbai on Monday to announce his comeback.

Raghu Ram opens up about his comeback

At the event, while talking about his comeback to Roadies, Raghu said, "Twenty years have passed, and we're entering our third decade. For the first 10 years, it had a format, but to reach the next level, that format had to be killed. Then, new gang leaders came in, and the show's popularity grew. Now, as we enter our third decade, it's time to shake everything up again. That's why I took Rebirth."

He further added, "I fear that the gang leaders might get a little comfortable somewhere because all of them are winners, that's why they are gang leaders. Each of them is capable of winning the show. Their strategies are set, but what if I change the whole game? It is going to be interesting."

Roadies Rebirth gang leaders

While Prince Narula, Neha Dhupia, and Nikhil Chinapa return as gang leaders, the new gang leaders in Roadies Rebirth are Abhishek Malhan, Baseer Ali, and Bani J.

Roadies Rebirth release date

Roadies Rebirth started on October 16, 2026, and episodes air every Friday and Saturday at 7 pm on MTV channel and JioHotstar.

Famous Roadies winners

Roadies is one of the most popular and oldest reality shows. It started in 2003, and many winners of the show have become very popular in the entertainment industry, like Ayushmann Khurrana, Ashutosh Kaushik, Aanchal Khurana, Prince Narula, Gullu, and others.

It will be interesting to see who will win season 21 of the show.

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