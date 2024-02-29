 Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani Reunite For Masti 4: 'Buckle Up For OG Rollercoaster Of Laughs'
Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani Reunite For Masti 4: 'Buckle Up For OG Rollercoaster Of Laughs'

The 'Masti' film franchise is set to return with its 4th installment.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, February 29, 2024, 01:10 PM IST
article-image

The 'Masti' film franchise is set to return with its 4th installment and the shooting for the same will start almost 20 years after the first installment released.

The film titled 'Masti 4' will go on floors this summer and will return to its roots, as shared by director Milap Zaveri, who is set to take over the reins as a director. 'Masti 4' is touted to blend the same degree of humour with the mischievous charm of the leads. Actors Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani are reuniting for the upcoming film.

The makers also unveiled the logo of the film on Thursday.

The film promises to recapture the essence of OG film while embarking on a new adventure filled with laughter, love, and escapades.

Talking about the film, Milap Zaveri said in a statement, "At its core, 'Masti 4' is a celebration of friendship, marriage, mischief, and the undying spirit of laughter. We want to go back to the OG for its essence and bring back laughter with a new story that will resonate while delivering a fresh dose of hilarity and heart."

'Masti', which released in 2004, registered a huge commercial success and was rebooted for the earlier two sequels, 'Grand Masti' and 'Great Grand Masti'. 'Masti 4' is produced by Indra Kumar, A. Jhunjhunwala, Ashok Thakeria and S. K. Ahluwalia.

