Riteish Deshmukh Left Stunned As Fan Touches His Feet During Surprise Visit To Raja Shivaji Screening In Thane- VIDEO

Riteish Deshmukh's Fan Moment Goes Viral | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Riteish Deshmukh’s latest film Raja Shivaji, released on May 1 and based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, has been receiving overwhelmingly positive reactions from audiences and social media. The actor, who has also written and directed the film, recently had a heartwarming yet surprising fan encounter during his unexpected visit to a screening in Thane on Sunday (May 3), and the moment is now going viral online.

Riteish Deshmukh's Fan Moment Goes Viral

In a video circulating on social media, Riteish visited a theatre in Thane where his film was being screened and entered the hall to loud applause and cheers. While he greeted the crowd with folded hands and a warm smile, an excited fan rushed forward and touched the actor's feet, a gesture often seen as a mark of deep respect in Indian culture. Caught completely off guard, Riteish quickly reacted by stopping the fan and lifting him, visibly stunned by the gesture.

Check out the video:

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 3

Raja Shivaji witnessed a jump at the box office on its first Sunday. The historical action film collected an estimated Rs 12 crore nett on Day 3 across 5,771 shows, taking its total India net collection to Rs 33.90 crore. The film’s India gross collection now stands at Rs 40.34 crore after three days in theatres.

According to Sacnilk, the film had opened with Rs 11.35 crore on its first Friday and saw a slight dip on Saturday with Rs 10.55 crore. However, Sunday collections helped the film bounce back strongly, registering its highest single-day total so far.

About Raja Shivaji

The film chronicles the rise of young Shivaji Bhosale and his battle against powerful empires to establish Hindavi Swarajya. Packed with large-scale war sequences, political drama, and emotional moments, the film showcases Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s strategic brilliance, courage, and leadership journey.

Raja Shivaji Cast

The film also stars Genelia Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Boman Irani, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, and Amol Gupte, among others.