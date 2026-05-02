'Let Them Enjoy...': Riteish Deshmukh Gets Emotional Over Audience Love For Raja Shivaji, Requests No Video Spoilers From Theatres

Riteish Deshmukh urges fans to avoid Raja Shivaji spoilers | Photo Via Instagram

Riteish Deshmukh's new film Raja Shivaji, released on Friday (May 1), has been garnering overwhelmingly positive reactions from audiences and social media. The film also stars Genelia Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Boman Irani, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, and Amol Gupte, among others.

Based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the film also clashes with Ek Din, starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi, which has been receiving poor reviews from audiences.

Riteish Deshmukh Urges Fans To Avoid Raja Shivaji Spoilers

Amid the response, Riteish shared a video on his Instagram handle on Saturday (May 2), urging fans not to share spoilers from the film. In the clip, the actor looked visibly emotional while addressing the audience. He was heard saying in Marathi, "Namaskar! We have released the film Raja Shivaji, based on the story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. You have watched this film with your own eyes and given such a great response to it. The entire team of Raja Shivaji and I are deeply indebted to you for that."

He added, "I have only one request. I understand your feelings. Many of you are making videos inside theatres and posting them online. I kindly request you not to post videos."

Check out the video:

'Let Them Enjoy Raja Shivaji As Well'

Further, the actor added that if the audience still wishes to share something, they can share stills, but should avoid posting videos. This is because audiences who are yet to watch the film deserve to experience its surprises firsthand. Let them enjoy it as well.

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 1

According to Sacnilk, on its opening day (first Friday), Raja Shivaji earned Rs 11.35 crore across 6,192 shows. Released in both Hindi and Marathi, the film collected Rs 3.35 crore and Rs 8 crore respectively. With this, the Riteish Deshmukh starrer has taken its total India gross collections to Rs 13.51 crore.