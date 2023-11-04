 Rishab Shetty Takes His Stand Against Piracy, Lends Support To Government Initiative
Rishab Shetty was last seen in the Kannada film Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 04, 2023, 01:47 PM IST
Rishab Shetty Takes His Stand Against Piracy, Lends Support To Government Initiative | Photo Via Instagram

Rishab Shetty proved the mettle of his acting, directing, and writing prowess with Kantara, which was released in 2022. The film ruled over the hearts of the masses and became the second highest-grossing Kannada film of all time after K.G.F.: Chapter 2.

Now, Rishab has raised his voice to stop piracy and lend his support to the government for the same. Taking to his X, formerly known as Twitter, he shared an official statement issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcast.

He wrote, "Major action to curb film piracy as industry faces losses of Rs. 20,000 crore annually due to piracy CBFC and @MIB_India officers authorised to direct blocking/take down of any website/App/link carrying pirated filmic content."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rishab is currently working on the next part of his global blockbuster Kantara which is going to be a prequel.

Earlier, Rishab spoke about Kantara 2 at an event and said, "What you have seen is actually Part 2, Part 1 will come next year. The idea flashed into my mind while I was shooting for Kantara because the history of Kantara has more depth to it. Currently, we are in the middle of digging into more details. As the research is still underway, it would be very early to reveal details about the film.”

Apart from this, there are also rumours that Rishab will be joining hands with Jodhaa Akbar director Ashutosh Gowariker.

